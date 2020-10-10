Tornado survivor Landen Godsey still needs help getting new home

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Less than a year ago a Lawerence County family lost their home and their parents from a tornado. Landen Godsey who survived still doesn’t have a home even after a company promised to build one.
Landen’s grandma said the road to getting their house built was starting. They have the land, but now the contractors have backed out.
“Excited,” said Landen Godsey.
That’s how he will feel when he gets a new home.
But plans have come to a standstill. His Grandma Annie Collier says contractors have backed out.
“We’ve just been waiting on them and they said they couldn’t,” said Annie Collier.
Landen survived a Lawrence County tornado that killed his parents in December.
His grandma has become his primary caregiver and because of that she can’t work or afford to pay a mortgage.
She says the family is shocked that the contractor backed out, but they hope someone else will step in.
“When somebody tells you they are doing something for you you appreciate and very grateful, but then on the other hand when they back out it hurts, cause you were set on that plan and when it don’t happen you have to find something else,” said Collier.
She also said that they are thankful that the community has rallied behind them donating a little over 100 thousand dollars to start the process of building a new home.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.