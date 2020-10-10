Heart Association hopes to increase awareness of heart disease in women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heart disease is responsible for an average of 600,000 deaths a year in the U-S, according to the American Heart Association.
But a new AHA study found that women in particular are not aware of the dangers of heart disease.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America, but the study found less than half realize it’s so dangerous to them.
The study found that many of the women assumed cancer, specifically breast cancer, was the number one killer of women.
Specifically, minority women and younger women were far less likely to know about the risks associated with heart disease than even a decade ago.
Those numbers surprised researchers, who learned that more education is essential. Especially alarming, the number of women who knew the symptoms of a heart attack fell.
“There’s just so much to be done to prevent these diseases and it is so much better to prevent them than to treat them after they happen,” said Dr. Virginia Howard at UAB.
She recommends making sure you talk to your doctor about heart history in your family and being vocal about any new symptoms you might feel.
