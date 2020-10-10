Delta to bring more heavy rain, wind and potentially strong storms this evening

Delta is now a decaying tropical depression and the center of circulation remains off to our west. Outer bands of rain and storms associated with Delta will continue to swing through for the rest of the evening hours.
Some dry air moving in has led to a few breaks in the cloud cover, this could lead to added instability and may provide a more favorable atmosphere for some strong to severe storms to develop through the evening hours. Winds will be breezy at times with periods of heavier rainfall. If any stronger storms to develop, a highly sheared environment will favor the potential for damaging wind gusts and even brief, spin-up tornadoes. The overall severe threat is low at this time, but please stay alert to changing weather conditions. The severe threat will drop quickly around 10 PM with additional periods of heavy rainfall overnight.
Sunday will be overcast and damp with more showers through the early evening, highs will be in the middle 70s with breezy winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Skies will clear out quickly late Sunday night with lows staying in the middle 60s by Monday morning.
The work and school week will start off on a warmer note with highs in the middle 80s on Monday. Another weak cool front will drop in on Tuesday and will knock down temperatures to more seasonal levels in the middle to upper 70s. The rest of the week looks fantastic with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.
Some cooler air will move in for Friday and next weekend with highs in the upper 60s, the pattern looks to stay sunny and rain free for the near future.
