Delta to bring more heavy rain, wind and potentially strong storms this evening

Some dry air moving in has led to a few breaks in the cloud cover, this could lead to added instability and may provide a more favorable atmosphere for some strong to severe storms to develop through the evening hours. Winds will be breezy at times with periods of heavier rainfall. If any stronger storms to develop, a highly sheared environment will favor the potential for damaging wind gusts and even brief, spin-up tornadoes. The overall severe threat is low at this time, but please stay alert to changing weather conditions. The severe threat will drop quickly around 10 PM with additional periods of heavy rainfall overnight.