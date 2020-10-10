A break in the rain for your Saturday morning

Tropical Storm Delta is still bringing rain into the Valley early this morning, but we will see a break in showers very soon. Throughout your Saturday morning into early afternoon rain will slow, but then pick back up as we go into the late afternoon and evening.
Very humid and warm for your Saturday morning with that humidity sticking around for the day. Temperatures will slowly increase throughout the morning hours as a lack of sunshine and increasing rain will keep temperatures stagnant. Eventually, we are expecting to get into the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon.
Right now, it’s not looking like we will have much of a break in the cloud coverage for your day ahead, but that is actually a good thing. The lower the temperatures for the afternoon and evening, the less likely we are to see any severe weather fire up.
The threat of tornadoes for your Saturday will be conditional… and depend heavily on those temperatures for the afternoon. Strong winds and torrential rain are more likely for your weekend.
Currently, we are in the 1-3 inch rain category, keeping the threat of flooding relatively low.
Saturday morning and afternoon, along with a chunk of your Sunday will be free of rain and allow for some time spent outside, but humidity will make it feel a little uncomfortable out there.
Sunday highs will reach the middle 70s once again with rain tapering off going into the evening hours.
Monday, we will finally see the sun shine again and temperatures return to the lower 80s, but not for much longer.
That extended forecast is looking cooler and more fall-like as we head into late next week
