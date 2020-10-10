Athens Fall Market happening rain or shine

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Shopping, eating and trick-or-treating will all be happening Saturday morning in Athens at the Green Street Pavilion.
The special fall market is starting at 8 a.m. and going until Noon.
Social distancing will be enforced, along with hand sanitation and mask wearing.
Vendors for this special market include the following:
- King Farm – Okra, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, cabbage, broccoli, fresh pork, canned goods, and brown eggs.
- Sweetgrass Farms – Pastured pork, figs, and fresh-cut flowers.
- Collin Daly – Pumpkins.
- Delightful Treats – S’mores cupcakes and Halloween decorated vanilla cupcakes.
- Aquanette Mangrum – Homemade fried pies, chow chow, canned items.
- Tutt & Tutt’s – Relish, garlic pickles, mustard seed dressing, chess pies, sour cream cornbread, and cheese chips.
- Moon & Stars Honey Farm – Raw unpasteurized honey. Some with honeycomb.
- The Potter’s Hand – Handmade pottery.
- Anna Peek – Corn stalks, vases of cotton stems, cotton stems, vases of wheat, and corn wreaths.
There will also be live music from the Old Friends Band.
For more information on the Athens Saturday Market check out the website.
