Alabama company making face masks for lawmakers in United States Capitol complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama company is now making face coverings for lawmakers in the United States Capitol complex.
HomTex is a textile manufacturer in Cullman, Alabama that began making masks back in March after making luxury sheets for more than 30 years.
“We will be the largest US manufacturer of disposable masks in the country,” HomTex VP of Sales for PPE division Maury Lyon said. “The Senate, Congress, all of their staff, visitors, and I also believe it is the White House.”
Lyon said HomTex submitted their masks to the United States Capitol complex back in May, but just sent the first order last week, providing 200,000 masks.
“We have them in black and white and you will start to see some of our leaders wearing them around which is awesome and it is made in Alabama," Lyon said. “It really is a testament to our ownership, our employees in Cullman."
Lyon said the masks are made entirely in the United States.
“It is amazing, because you think about all the famous words that have been said in that building," Lyon said. "Those words will be said, will be uttered in the history of our country wearing our masks, which is really special.”
Lyon said seeing HomTex’s face coverings on lawmakers is something for people in Alabama to be proud of
“Whether you agree with masks or not, it’s a courtesy or in some cases mandatory, and so maybe that gives a little extra incentive to wear it because it was made in your home state or your home country," Lyon said.
Lyon said the company hopes to keep providing masks on a monthly basis to lawmakers.
