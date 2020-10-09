Woman pleads guilty to murder of accused rapist

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2018 Brittany Smith was indicted for shooting and killing a man she accused of raping her. Now, the Alabama woman pleads guilty of that murder.
In January of 2018, Brittany Joyce Smith, 30, was indicted for the death of Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, Tennessee.
According to court documents, Brittany was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, she will now serve a split sentence of 36 months with the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Nearly three years ago, the Stevenson Police Department received a call in regards to a shooting at Brittany’s home around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say Stevenson police called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to assist. When officers and deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Joshua Smith dead inside the home.
