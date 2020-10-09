Walker County authorities make big drug bust in Empire

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Walker County showed off the results of a big drug bust that happened in the county on Thursday.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they made the drug bust at a building in the Empire community.
During the bust, they located 3.6 ounces of heroin, .21 grams of meth, and 9 ounces of carfentanil.
The Sheriff’s Office said the carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, was enough to kill 127,000 people and carries a $900,000 street value.
In addition to the drugs, authorities also located a stolen vehicle, $27,800 in U.S. currency, and $36,700 in counterfeit U.S. currency.
Officials say they’ll release more details on Friday.
