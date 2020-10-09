UMCOR prepares for Delta

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - All eyes are on the coast as Delta prepares to make landfall.
Volunteers in the Tennessee Valley are once again gearing up to head toward the storm to provide disaster relief.
We spoke with volunteers with UMCOR, a Christian charity that responds to natural disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes.
Cindy Sandlin said 2020 has been one of the busiest seasons in quite some time. She compares it to when Hurricane Harvey and Irma hit the US in 2017.
Just last month, volunteers packed and shipped out more than 3,000 five-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies. These items went to families who were impacted by Hurricane Sally and Laura.
UMCOR is also planning to send another crew with a truck full of donations down to Louisiana after Delta hits.
“As soon as we know what the damage is and what the needs are,” said warehouse manager Cindy Sandlin. “We do like to wait until we get feedback from the area before we try to respond. We want to make sure we send the things that they need and not send items that they may not. Every storm is a little different.”
UMCOR also helped Tennessee victims of the March 2020 tornadoes, so as you can imagine supplies are starting to run short.
“Tarps are one of the things that we supply, we also supply things that are used to basically clean out a house once there has been flood damage. That would be rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, box fans and two-gallon sprayers. Those are used to help treat the walls and get rid of the mold and that kind of thing.”
If you want to donate or help volunteer visit this website.
