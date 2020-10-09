Storm siren in Madison temporarily out

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Huntsville EMA, the outdoor warning siren located on Celtic Dr. in Madison is not functioning.
The City of Madison has repairs scheduled for next week. This siren serves a large part of the area.
Also, at least 1 siren on the Redstone Arsenal is also awaiting repair. Any workers or nearby residents in the area need to have other ways to receive warnings as severe weather may come through the area due to Hurricane Delta.
Cell phone apps, NOAA Weather Radio and the WAFF First Alert Weather app are just a few resources to help you stay weather aware.
