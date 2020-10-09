Steve Stanley elected mayor of Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield has a new Mayor for the first time in 20 years.
It was a close race in Sheffield on October 6th.
Steve Stanley defeated David Johnson by only 68 votes in the Mayoral runoff election.
Stanley comes from Sheffield’s City Council where he served for 12 years.
“What I intend to do is be a little bit more aggressive and enforce some of our laws to help clean up the city and help create an environment that will help attract and businesses,” said Stanley.
He says he’s ready to work with and for the people of Sheffield
“This administration is going to be fair and treat every citizen and resident of Sheffield equally and I want to encourage their involvement,” said Stanley.
He says the community involvement will help continue to move the city forward.
“We need the help of everyone to make as much progress as possible,” said Stanley.
