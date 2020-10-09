Showers today from Delta before heavier rain this weekend

Happy Friday! Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall today and our impacts will start shortly after.
Hurricane Delta is nearing the Louisiana Coast this morning and has provided us with clouds and a few showers to start off our Friday. Those clouds and that increase in humidity has led to a warmer start for much of the Valley this morning. Temperatures are into the mid 60s through most of the Valley and the clouds will keep things slightly cooler as we move into the afternoon. Clouds should limit our daytime heating into the upper 70s this afternoon with an east-southeast wind. Wind will pick up as the center of the storm moves further inland, and we could see gusts of 10 to 15 mph. While we will have a chance at scattered showers by midday it is more likely that we won’t see rain or storms until the afternoon and evening.
Delta will weaken quickly as it moves north through the Mississippi River Valley the next 24-48 hours which will limit the major impacts here in the Tennessee Valley. However, we still have the potential to see periods of heavy rain as the storm moves in. Rainfall may be limited for the first half of Saturday with breaks in the storms, but by the afternoon and evening the heavier rains and storms will push in as the center, of what will then likely be Post-Tropical Delta, moves closer. Rainfall totals will likely range between 1 to 3 inches, with localized heavier amounts of 4 inches possible as well. Along with the heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible and there may also be a few strong to severe storms. Our severe threat will be limited as it does not look like shear and instability will be maximized at the same time, but we do have a conditional threat at spin-up tornadoes that will have to be monitored. Still looks like we could have some strong storms between 5pm and 10pm Saturday. Stay tuned for more updates!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
