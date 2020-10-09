Showers today from Delta before heavier rain this weekend

Delta will weaken quickly as it moves north through the Mississippi River Valley the next 24-48 hours which will limit the major impacts here in the Tennessee Valley. However, we still have the potential to see periods of heavy rain as the storm moves in. Rainfall may be limited for the first half of Saturday with breaks in the storms, but by the afternoon and evening the heavier rains and storms will push in as the center, of what will then likely be Post-Tropical Delta, moves closer. Rainfall totals will likely range between 1 to 3 inches, with localized heavier amounts of 4 inches possible as well. Along with the heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible and there may also be a few strong to severe storms. Our severe threat will be limited as it does not look like shear and instability will be maximized at the same time, but we do have a conditional threat at spin-up tornadoes that will have to be monitored. Still looks like we could have some strong storms between 5pm and 10pm Saturday. Stay tuned for more updates!