Second round of Florence First Grant helps local business

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly sixty businesses in Florence are benefiting from federal relief grants after the city received $200,000 in CARES Act funding in September.
One business owner who received the second round said this money came at a critical time.
Melanie Turner left her corporate job a little over a year ago to pursue her dream of owning her own business, full time. Then, the pandemic hit.
“I really started to question my path because September would have made a year to the date that I had left my lucrative career to pursue my dreams of being an event planner,” said Turner.
Melanin Turner left her 9 - 5 job to pursue her dreams of owning an event planning company.
“My calendar from March, April, May, June, it was filled with weddings and proms and 80th birthday parties,” said Turner.
She had to close the doors to her business like many others around the Tennessee Valley when COVID-19 shook up everyone’s lives.
“From March to basically September, even though some of the same safer at home orders that had been put in place were lifted, it was still impactful for businesses like mine,” said Turner.
A business that thrives on people gathering together.
And now with the help of the second round of the Florence First Grant, she can continue her dream business.
“When I got the email, it was that same day. It was just an answered prayer to me that you are doing the right thing, you are following your destiny. You are following your purpose and where God guides you, he will definitely provide for you,” said Turner.
