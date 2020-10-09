Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross and over 20 organizations to host largest multi-state fall blood drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross, the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and over 20 organizations are urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by rolling up a sleeve at its largest multi-state blood drive October 12-16 in Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL. With the help of eligible blood donors, the organizations hope to collect 865 blood donations to meet an urgent need for blood and provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.
All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt and one foam hockey puck, while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.
"Breast cancer and other cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during
chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications," said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “In an ongoing effort to meet health needs in our communities amid this coronavirus pandemic, the Preds are stepping up during an urgent need for blood donors and blood drive hosts, and we’re extremely grateful for their continued partnership and support.”
The Nashville Predators Foundation hosted an inaugural multi-state blood drive with more than 15 organizations throughout Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL in August, which collected 982 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are urgently needed at the Nashville Predators drive Oct. 12-16. This drive comes as community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities and Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled. Eligible donors can help meet the urgent need for blood by scheduling an appointment to give.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities Oct. 12-16
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
