Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross and over 20 organizations to host largest multi-state fall blood drive

The Nashville Predators Foundation hosted an inaugural multi-state blood drive with more than 15 organizations throughout Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL in August, which collected 982 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are urgently needed at the Nashville Predators drive Oct. 12-16. This drive comes as community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities and Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled. Eligible donors can help meet the urgent need for blood by scheduling an appointment to give.