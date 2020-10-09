Limestone County teacher charged of sex crimes

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County investigators charged a school teacher for engaging in a sex act with a student.
Brody Gibson, 26, was an employee of Clements High School in Athens. He was arrested on Friday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on their Twitter account Friday night.
According to the Clements website, Gibson is listed as a 6th and 7th grade Social Studies teacher.
There are no further details at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF as we continue to update this story as it breaks both online and on-air.
