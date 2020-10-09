Limestone County inmate serving for murder dies of COVID-19

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lawrence County died of COVID-19.
Johnny Dwight Terry, a 74-year-old inmate, was serving a life sentence for murder out of Lawrence County at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest when he passed away on October 8th.
Terry, who suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions, was transferred to a local hospital on October 6 for additional care after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Upon admission, he tested positive for the disease. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his passing.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has confirmed that two (2) inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of October 7th.
Newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.
441 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, 33 of which remain active.
