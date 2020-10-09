Early Friday shooting in Lawrence county results in 1 death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence county female was killed early Friday morning at a home southeast of Moulton.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed 29-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head at a residence on County Road 188. She was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The victim died as result of the gunshot wound.
The identity of the person firing the shot is not yet known to investigators. At this time, police consider this to be an isolated incident.
Sheriff’s investigators with the assistance of the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation are conducting a full investigation into the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.