Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center closed due to positive COVID-19 case
By Christy Grimes | October 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 10:38 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau administrative office are temporarily closed, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to Convention & Visitors Bureau marketing director Kristen Pepper.

The building is undergoing a thorough deep cleaning. The Visitor Center and administrative office will reopen Wednesday, October 14.

Visitors are encouraged to reference the COVID-19 travel resource page on huntsville.org for updates on attraction closures, event cancellations and delays, travel advisories, and more.

