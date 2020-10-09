Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center closed due to positive COVID-19 case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau administrative office are temporarily closed, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to Convention & Visitors Bureau marketing director Kristen Pepper.
The building is undergoing a thorough deep cleaning. The Visitor Center and administrative office will reopen Wednesday, October 14.
Visitors are encouraged to reference the COVID-19 travel resource page on huntsville.org for updates on attraction closures, event cancellations and delays, travel advisories, and more.
