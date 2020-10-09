Hartselle Police searching for rape suspect with no connection to victim

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, around midnight, Hartselle Police officers were called to an in-progress burglary.
When officers arrived, the victim told them when she got out of the shower, there was an unknown man in her home.
“A rape case of these circumstances are very unusual with no connection, a random attack, in somebody’s home. that’s a very serious and significant event," Police Chief Justin Barley said.
Chief Barley says a white male entered a home in Hartselle around midnight Wednesday, raped the home owner and ran from the scene.
For protection of the victim, a name and address is not being released.
“I felt like the public needed to know in this case because of the lack of connection. We can’t for 100% certain say it won’t happen again or it was only directed at this one person," Barley explained.
Chief Barley tells me the public needs to be on high alert.
“Keeping your homes locked, windows locked, well lit. That you’re paying attention to people lingering in areas, people who don’t belong in those areas or look out of place. That you’re checking in on your neighbors and loved ones that little routines like that are done," Barley said.
Suspect Description:
White male, mid-30′s, about 6′1′', slender build and face, clean shaven.
Chief Barley says it’s crucial the community keeps an eye out and encourages everyone to call law enforcement if they have any information at all.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.