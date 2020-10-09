Fired Sylvania teacher’s twin brother faces sexual abuse charge

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The twin brother of a Sylvania teacher arrested this week faces a sexual abuse charge according to DeKalb authorities on Friday.
On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of inappropriate activity between an adult male and a juvenile. After investigation into the complaint, officers arrested Donavan Wayne Dalton.
Dalton, 28 of Rainsville, has been charged with a School Employee having Sexual Contact with a Student under the age of 19. He was an employee with the Fort Payne School System. The juvenile was part of the school system as well.
“This will be an ongoing investigation as our investigators continue to gather more information. More charges are possible as this investigation takes shape,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon.
The suspect received a $150,000 bond after his first appearance before the Circuit Judge on Friday.
“I want the public to be assured that this case is our utmost priority. Nothing matters more than protecting the children of our county. Every child should be able to have an education without these types of predatory monsters seeking to take advantage of them,” said Sheriff Weldon.
If you have any other information on this case or know of any other victims, please contact the Investigators at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801. Your identity will be kept confidential.
