Delta to bring rain, wind and storms for the weekend

Of course the focus of the weekend forecast will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta. We will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the early part of the day Saturday with breezy winds gusting over 30 mph. Rain showers will be intermittent throughout the day with the best chance of stronger to severe storms into the afternoon and evening. The threat for severe weather is conditions and highly dependent on the amount of daytime heating we receive. Any strong storms that develop have the threat of producing damaging wind gusts and even brief, isolated tornadoes.