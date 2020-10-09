Delta to bring rain, wind and storms for the weekend

Light rainfall continues to move in from the south to the north as warmer and more humid air moves into the region. A few showers will linger overnight with warm lows in the middle 60s, expect a muggy start to Saturday with some areas of fog.
Of course the focus of the weekend forecast will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta. We will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the early part of the day Saturday with breezy winds gusting over 30 mph. Rain showers will be intermittent throughout the day with the best chance of stronger to severe storms into the afternoon and evening. The threat for severe weather is conditions and highly dependent on the amount of daytime heating we receive. Any strong storms that develop have the threat of producing damaging wind gusts and even brief, isolated tornadoes.
Rain showers will continue overnight into Sunday with periods of heavier rainfall, 1 to 3 inches of rain may be possible by Sunday afternoon with isolated flooding in low lying areas. Showers will end abruptly late Sunday night with gradual clearing, Monday morning lows will be in the upper 60s.
The work week will start off on a much better note with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s Monday afternoon, some isolated showers will be possible. Another front will come in on Tuesday knocking down temperatures into the lower to middle 70s. Another cooler and great stretch of weather will follow for the Wednesday through Friday period with highs temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.