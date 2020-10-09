Decatur police make arrest in August vehicle theft investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on a theft charge Thursday following an investigation that started over a month ago.
On August 24, the City of Decatur reported the theft of a vehicle from Wilson Morgan Park.
Gerardo Javier Reyes was developed as a suspect during the Decatur Police Department investigation. A warrant was obtained for theft of property in the first degree.
On October 8, Reyes was arrested at his residence for the warrant and transported to the Morgan County Jail, in lieu of a $5,000.00 bond.
