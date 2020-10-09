Decatur man faces drug charges after attempting to elude traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing multiple charges following an attempt to elude police during a traffic stop on Thursday.
On October 8, Decatur Police officers observed a switched tag on a gold Chevrolet Impala and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The vehicle was located on Highway 20 near 12th Avenue NW at the time.
The driver of the vehicle led officers on a pursuit ending on the 100-Block of 6th Avenue NW. The driver was identified as Bernard Obrian Driskell.
Driskell was found to have a revoked Alabama driver’s license, as well as felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He was also in possession of a quantity of synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia.
Driskell was charged with the following:
- unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- attempting to flee/elude
- reckless endangerment
- reckless driving
- switched tag
- driving while revoked
- no insurance
Driskell was held in lieu of a $3,100.00 bond. He also faces no bond on his active warrants.
