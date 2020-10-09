Decatur man faces drug charges after attempting to elude traffic stop

Bernard Driskell (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:10 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing multiple charges following an attempt to elude police during a traffic stop on Thursday.

On October 8, Decatur Police officers observed a switched tag on a gold Chevrolet Impala and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The vehicle was located on Highway 20 near 12th Avenue NW at the time.

The driver of the vehicle led officers on a pursuit ending on the 100-Block of 6th Avenue NW. The driver was identified as Bernard Obrian Driskell.

Driskell was found to have a revoked Alabama driver’s license, as well as felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He was also in possession of a quantity of synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia.

Driskell was charged with the following:

  • unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • attempting to flee/elude
  • reckless endangerment
  • reckless driving
  • switched tag
  • driving while revoked
  • no insurance

Driskell was held in lieu of a $3,100.00 bond. He also faces no bond on his active warrants.

