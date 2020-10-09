Cullman church hosts benefit for Caleb Brooks on Saturday

Benefit this weekend for Caleb Brooks
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 9, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 6:58 AM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Cullman County are rallying around Morgan County Investigator Caleb Brooks and his family.

A love offering will be collected for Brooks Saturday at 6 p.m. during a free benefit event at Ole' Time Way Baptist Church. The event features three southern gospel and bluegrass groups including:

  • Dry Creek Bluegrass Group
  • The Pylant Family
  • Refined

As you may remember Morgan County Investigator Brooks was gouged by a bull at his farm back in August.

[ CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT CALEB BROOKS ]

He’s already received some treatment at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and is currently awaiting a small intestine transplant.

Event organizers encourage attendees to practice social distancing while on site.

