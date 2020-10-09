Cullman church hosts benefit for Caleb Brooks on Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Cullman County are rallying around Morgan County Investigator Caleb Brooks and his family.
A love offering will be collected for Brooks Saturday at 6 p.m. during a free benefit event at Ole' Time Way Baptist Church. The event features three southern gospel and bluegrass groups including:
- Dry Creek Bluegrass Group
- The Pylant Family
- Refined
As you may remember Morgan County Investigator Brooks was gouged by a bull at his farm back in August.
He’s already received some treatment at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and is currently awaiting a small intestine transplant.
Event organizers encourage attendees to practice social distancing while on site.
