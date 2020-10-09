Cullman business awarded contract to make masks for U.S. Capitol

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Homtex Cullman and Congressman Robert Aderholt were excited to announce that Homtex has been awarded a contract to make masks for the entire United States Capitol complex, according to Congressman Aderholt’s Twitter page.
The masks will be supplied to members, staff, and visitors.
The Congressman’s office said they bought some of the masks earlier in the year and the Congressman has been wearing them around the Capitol.
Homtex sent the following email to Congressman Aderholt’s office:
I wanted to let you know some great news from the home district. HomTex, a textile manufacturer in Cullman, recently won the contract to supply House Members, Senators, staff, employees, and visitors with PPE masks through the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) under our Sovereign America brand made in Alabama. We made our first delivery last Wednesday! As an Alabama certified minority-owned company, we are proud to protect the Congress while they conduct the nation’s business.
Mr. Aderholt helped us with a customs matter a few months ago, and our great friend, Juanita Duggan, saw him at a function in DC wearing a HomTex mask. Thank you so much for the help and the support! Governor Ivey visited Cullman this week, and we were thrilled to let her know we are protecting the Capitol.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.