City of Decatur offers answers to frequently asked Halloween questions

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur wants to prepare residents for Halloween during a pandemic.
On Friday, city officials released answers to three questions received most about Halloween plans in 2020.
The CDC suggests participating in one-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway, at the edge of a yard, or at a minimal contact trunk-or-treat event).
Generally, gatherings have been discouraged by the CDC. If you do host a party, it is important to advise your guests about what has been done to protect them and what is expected for them to participate. Guidelines recommend staying outdoors. If you do choose to move your party inside, make sure that guests can remain six feet apart and limit the number of participants.
The CDC does not recommend wearing a costume mask in place of a protective mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator Judy Smith does not think there is is anything scarier than another COVID-19 spike.
“Let’s keep wearing our masks, socially distancing, and leave the frightful moments to our favorite scary movies,” says Smith.
