Area Trainer Invents Gamechanger Platform

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An area community member wants to help others achieve fitness goals through a new training platform in North Alabama.
Sparkman High alum and former Alabama Wide Receiver Darwin Salaam is co-owner of The Compound, a indoor training facility dedicated to helping area athletes and adults achivee fitness success.
"You can take more control of your life than what other outside sources may tell you, because with COVID-19 and everything you may not be able to go to the gym, Salaam said from his training facility.
Salaam has instituted a new workout lifestyle method called Gamechangers that incorporates training and wellness for youth and adults across the country.
“With it being fitness, music, and business, I’m compounding different passions of my life to present something to the youth athletes, to the adults that want to mentally and physically get fit,” Salaam added.
Even with busy schedules, Salaam believes the Gamechangers program can fit any lifestyle needs.
“Gamechangers has a lot of programs within that you don’t need the gym,” Salaam says. “So it’s just the compound effect on multiple platforms.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.