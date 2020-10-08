Skating in the Park to return this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skating in the Park will return to Huntsville for a ninth season. The outdoor ice-skating rink officially opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 20, with opening remarks by Mayor Tommy Battle. The rink is located directly behind the Huntsville Museum of Art in Big Spring Park.
Rink policies have been updated for the upcoming season due to COVID-19. To encourage social distancing, the rink will be limited to 125 skaters at a time. Masks will also be required by all patrons and employees while inside Skating in the Park’s boundaries, unless enjoying concessions. Social distancing should be practiced on and off the ice when possible. Employees will wipe down all surfaces with disinfectant every 90 minutes and will disinfect all skates and scooters when they are returned.
Skating in the Park will be open seven days a week, including holidays. Rink hours change at different points of the season and can be found at hsvmuseum.org. Admission is $15 ages 10 and up; $10 ages 9 and under; $13 for groups of 10 or more; and $5 scooter rental. There is a $5 discount for those who bring their own skates.
“Skating in the Park brings our community together each year to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of Huntsville,” said Museum Director of Development Andrea Petroff. “After a year filled with uncertainty, we need this family-fun event now more than ever. We are proud to host this outdoor event with a focus on keeping our guests and skaters safe as they enjoy their time on and around the ice. Skating in the Park enriches our economy by bringing more people downtown to enjoy all the unique happenings in our flourishing city. There are so many incredible holiday traditions in Huntsville each year, and I’m ecstatic to include Skating in the Park in a group of festivities that brings so much joy to North Alabama.”
To stay updated on all Skating in the Park events and any weather-related closings or delays, be sure to follow the Facebook page @SkatingInThePark.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.