Skating in the Park to return this year

“Skating in the Park brings our community together each year to celebrate the holiday season in the heart of Huntsville,” said Museum Director of Development Andrea Petroff. “After a year filled with uncertainty, we need this family-fun event now more than ever. We are proud to host this outdoor event with a focus on keeping our guests and skaters safe as they enjoy their time on and around the ice. Skating in the Park enriches our economy by bringing more people downtown to enjoy all the unique happenings in our flourishing city. There are so many incredible holiday traditions in Huntsville each year, and I’m ecstatic to include Skating in the Park in a group of festivities that brings so much joy to North Alabama.”