Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A heavy police presence is reported on Memorial Parkway SW in Huntsville due to a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to the Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI, a man was shot in the leg resulting in non-life threatening injuries.
Huntsville police officers are on the scene near Lee’s Magic Tunnel Car Wash.
Two lanes of the access road on South Parkway are shutdown while police investigate. It might be best to avoid the area if you can.
This is an ongoing story, stick with WAFF for updates when we learn more.
