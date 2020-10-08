Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch add additional safety measures for guests

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re a few weeks into Fall and you might be itching to go check out to a corn maze, or pumpkin patch with your family.
For the past 13 years, The Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has been in business.
They are known for their fall festivities, hayrides, corn maze, and pumpkin patches, but this year things will be a little different due to COVID-19.
Manager Kasey Dixon said they have purchased a fogger and will be sanitizing throughout the day.
Face coverings are recommended and hand sanitizing stations are available.
“I think Saturday I went through a whole bottle of the 200 tablet, so after every few rides we will fog it down, but we have our wagons marked and taped six foot. We do ask that they social distance when they go into the patch," said Dixon.
The pandemic has changed some of the operations at the Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, but attendance is actually increasing compared to last year.
“Last night we had one of the biggest Wednesday nights we’ve ever had because I think people think during the week people think it’s not as busy on the weekend. Saturday, we saw about 3,500 people, just Saturday," said Dixon.
Dixon said when they found out school field trips were canceled, they decided to bring the pumpkin patch to local schools and now have it as a new service.
“We bring them to the school; we get there before school opens and set them up where you want. Most schools are setting them up on their track so it’s not in the way, we bring our pumpkins, and we leave each child with a goody bag," said Dixon.
If you’re feeling festive this Fall and would like to attend the Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.