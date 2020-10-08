Muscle Shoals Middle, High School temporarily virtual

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A couple of schools in Muscle Shoals will return to virtual learning for a week due to a number of students testing positive for COVID-19.
As of October 8, five individuals associated with the Muscle Shoals Middle School football team tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to school officials, at least four others are exhibiting symptoms and awaiting test results. This affects both middle school and high school faculty coaches.
Muscle Shoals Middle School and Muscle Shoals High School will operate in the remote learning format October 13th, through October 16th.
School officials say they hope extending their fall break/remote learning days will allow for a 10 day period to pass for students to be away from close contacts and for school staff to clean the building properly.
The school nursing staff reportedly notified anyone who was directly exposed to the individuals who tested positive. Those who were potentially exposed already began their in-home isolation.
Middle school families were notified of the situation and all remaining middle school football activities were canceled.
Middle and high school students will return for in-person classes beginning October 19.
Other schools in Muscle Shoals City will continue to operate for in-person classes.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.