Missing diamond found inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Finding something as small as a diamond in Bryant Denny Stadium isn’t easy, but when an Alabama fan lost the rock in their engagement ring, Victoria Giattina said she had a job to do. “We just try to present the best customer service, so I was like I’m at least going to try and look on every row.”
A fan lost a diamond during Saturday’s Alabama / Texas A&M game. They called and asked someone to look for it Sunday. On Monday morning, Victoria’s boss asked her go look for it in section NN where the fan was sitting.
“So I just started looking row by row. And I was huffing and puffing on the way up there,” she continued. Her boss gave her a suggestion that helped narrow the search. “He was like be sure to look behind you just in case she was cheering cause it could have fallen out behind her. And so I got up to the top row and I looked down and I couldn’t believe it. It was just laying there,” Giattina added. She found the ring after half an hour of searching.
“I was literally in shock. I was like there’s no way. It’s literally laying here on the seat behind her, just shining so brightly. So I took a picture of it. Sent it to Red . I was like you’re never going to believe it. I found it.”
The University returned it to the owner earlier this week.
Gina said this is the second time in about 8 years that a diamond has been found in Bryant Denny Stadium according to her boss.
