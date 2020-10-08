Missing diamond found inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

“So I just started looking row by row. And I was huffing and puffing on the way up there,” she continued. Her boss gave her a suggestion that helped narrow the search. “He was like be sure to look behind you just in case she was cheering cause it could have fallen out behind her. And so I got up to the top row and I looked down and I couldn’t believe it. It was just laying there,” Giattina added. She found the ring after half an hour of searching.