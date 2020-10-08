Hurricane Delta: What you need to know

By this time in the season, we are well versed in the damage and dangers a hurricane can pose. Now on named storm number 25, Delta is more than just a record-breaking storm. In the past four days, we have seen this system grow dramatically in size and strength. Delta made its first landfall Wednesday morning passing through the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico before moving back over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We will soon see it make landfall, once again, in the U.S., making it the seventh tropical system to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast this year, and it will likely be the fourth hurricane to do so.