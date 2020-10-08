Hurricane Delta: What you need to know

By this time in the season, we are well versed in the damage and dangers a hurricane can pose. Now on named storm number 25, Delta is more than just a record-breaking storm. In the past four days, we have seen this system grow dramatically in size and strength. Delta made its first landfall Wednesday morning passing through the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico before moving back over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. We will soon see it make landfall, once again, in the U.S., making it the seventh tropical system to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast this year, and it will likely be the fourth hurricane to do so.
Delta remains a category 2 hurricane, is situated in the Gulf of Mexico with max sustained winds of 105 mph, and is moving northwest at 14 mph. The warm waters of the Gulf (roughly 84 degrees at this point) are acting as fuel to help this, already large, storm grow even more. In the next 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center is predicting Delta will return to Major Hurricane Status, before hitting the Louisiana coastline sometime late Friday afternoon into early Saturday.
The exact location of landfall is still to be determined, but it looks likely to be between Beaumont, Texas and Lafayette, Louisiana. Sadly, it does look like Lake Charles could take another direct hit with this storm just a little more than six weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a category 4 storms. While Delta does look to regain strength into a category 3, major hurricane, later this evening or early Friday, it looks like it may weaken slightly before hitting the coast. This is because the sea surface temperatures in the northern Gulf are much cooler and should sap a bit of the energy from the system.
Once Delta makes landfall and moves further inland, we expect it to move a little more to the west of the Tennessee Valley thanks to high pressure placement just to our northeast. Friday afternoon we may see some showers or storms push in, but Saturday afternoon is when we will see the bigger impacts of Delta in North Alabama.
Rain and winds will pick up along the Valley with some downpours possible. Going into Saturday evening, winds will gust up to 30 mph and some of the heavier rain will move in. By Sunday, rain totals could reach up to 3 inches, which is getting off easy compared to the 8+ inches closer to the coast. There will be a small threat for severe weather later in the day Saturday as the center of the storm moves closer. The tornado risk is a conditional threat and depends on when the shear arrives and if we can warm into the lower 80s. Right now we are forecasting temperatures to stay in the middle 70s Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.