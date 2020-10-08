Huntsville Utilities schedules Friday morning traffic light outages on Whitesburg Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers on Whitesburg Drive could see some delays Friday morning.
From 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on October 9, the traffic signals at the intersection of Whitesburg Drive at Longwood Drive and Brandon Street will be inoperable. Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is swapping out a transformer bank at this time.
Huntsville Police will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.
Huntsville Utilities urges extreme caution to anyone driving through the area during those hours as workers will be present.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.