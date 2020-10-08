Huntsville city leaders work to bring music to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Transforming the rocket city into the music city. The city of Huntsville is about to get its own amphitheater, and they’re looking for it to help boost the local economy.
From an empty parking lot to a music venue that can fit 8,000 people. Soon people from all over will come to Huntsville to listen to local music in a brand new amphitheater.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the amphitheater will be an asset to both tourists and locals.
“We have to be a city that offers them something to do, that offers them something after those work hours. They can go out and be apart of the music industry and be apart of the band.”
Huntsville Venue Group president Ryan Murphy said the amphitheater will be more than just a place you go to for good music.
“We are talking graduations, we are talking farmers markets, arts festivals, nonprofit gatherings, and music festivals," Murphy said.
Murphy said the amphitheater will only draw more people to Huntsville.
“Eyes are on Huntsville," he said. "So eyes have been on Huntsville in the music industry in the same way. Like maybe we will skip Nashville this time and check out that place.”
The amphitheater is one part of a plan to boost the music culture in Huntsville and Mayor Battle said it’s already drawing a crowd.
The city will help front some of the money to build the amphitheater which is expected to open by 2022. Some of the money is coming from lodging tax revenue and some from the general fund.
Mayor Battle said it will pay for itself in about 8 years.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.