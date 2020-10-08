Dry today before rain from Delta for this weekend

Hurricane Delta is back over the open Gulf waters and is currently a CAT-2 hurricane. As it continues over the warm water of the Gulf today, it will strengthen back to a CAT-3. Landfall in the U.S. will be along the Louisiana coast midday Friday and then it will carry on to the north from there. While we may see some rain and storms in the outer bands on Friday, it is more likely that we have impacts on Saturday and Sunday. There may be potential for some heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley which could lead to flash flooding, depending on the path the storm takes as it moves inland. Rainfall looks to be between 1 to 3 inches. Along with the heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and severe storms may be possible.