Dry today before rain from Delta for this weekend

Happy Thursday! Enjoy any sun we see today because you may not see much until next week.
Another mild and seasonable start to the day out there today as temperatures are into the mid to upper 50s. Wind will stay from the east northeast today at 5 to 10 mph, but we will get a push of clouds from the south as we move into the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will be warm again today, ranging from 82 to 87 degrees. Warmer temperatures are more likely if we see any sunshine. Clouds pick up as we move into the overnight and through Friday as Delta nears landfall. We’ll also see an increase in humidity as the wind turns to the southeast.
Hurricane Delta is back over the open Gulf waters and is currently a CAT-2 hurricane. As it continues over the warm water of the Gulf today, it will strengthen back to a CAT-3. Landfall in the U.S. will be along the Louisiana coast midday Friday and then it will carry on to the north from there. While we may see some rain and storms in the outer bands on Friday, it is more likely that we have impacts on Saturday and Sunday. There may be potential for some heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley which could lead to flash flooding, depending on the path the storm takes as it moves inland. Rainfall looks to be between 1 to 3 inches. Along with the heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and severe storms may be possible.
