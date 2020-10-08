Decatur police arrest 3 suspects in parking lot drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested three female suspects Wednesday following an apartment parking lot drug bust.
On June 22, a female fled from a vehicle stop and was later identified as Tamesha Taylor. Decatur investigators located a large quantity of marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy) during the vehicle search. Felony warrants were obtained for Taylor’s arrest on the charges of possession of marijuana in the first degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor has been located multiple times since June but fled each time.
On October 7, investigators received a citizen complaint that Taylor was selling marijuana at Parkway Place Apartments. Taylor was located in the parking lot and fled the scene on foot. After a short pursuit, Taylor was taken into custody for her warrants as well as an additional charge of resisting arrest.
Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle Taylor fled in the apartment parking lot and located a quantity of marijuana.
Another occupant in the vehicle fled the scene on foot following the investigation. She too was taken into custody. The occupant was identified as Tamara Evans. She was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and resisting arrest.
An additional female became belligerent at the scene and was also taken into custody for disorderly conduct. The female was identified as Alexis Williams.
Bond amounts:
- Tamesha Taylor - $7,800.00 bond.
- Tamara Evans - $600.00 bond.
- Alexis Williams - $300.00 bond.
