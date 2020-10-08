Crime Stoppers: Krispy Kreme robbery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, police are focusing on a donut shop, but it’s not what you’re thinking. Instead, they’re trying to solve a crime, hoping you’ll recognize a man who tried to steal more than glazed and jelly filled.
Decatur Police say a man ruined the normally happy vibes at the Krispy Kreme on Beltline Road by telling workers that he was armed and wanted money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the scene.
Do you know this donut desperado? Video surveillance shows he was last seen wearing a light blue facemask, a black hoodie, black shorts and brown and black boots.
Jessica Nichole Butler is being profiled during this week’s Valley’s Wanted after officers say, she gave her sister’s information as she was taken to the hospital from a wreck.
Emily Michelle Jackson is accused of using her grandmother’s card without permission.
Patrick Lee Terry is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument, after police say he
deposited a stolen check into his account.
Valerie Crystal Stolz is wanted for Theft of Property. Investigators say, she stole several coils of copper and compressors from a local shop.
If you have any information, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.