Crews continue to work throughout the day after deadly plane crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are still looking for answers after a plane crash in Lauderdale County.
There is a flurry of activities going on in Waterloo after a plane crash on October 7th, investigators from multiple agencies have been on the scene to help.
“The plane was totally destroyed,” said Waterloo Fire Chief Ted Kavich.
Starting around 8:45 p.m., all hands were on deck as crews worked tirelessly through the night to locate a missing plane that 69-year-old Jerel Zarestky was piloting.
“He [the pilot] was supposed to land in Knoxville around 4 p.m. The family contacted the police department in Oak Ridge, TN, and they started pinging his phone and the last place it pinged was here in this area,” said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey.
The fixed-wing single-engine sports cruiser crashed in a wooded area in Waterloo, authorities say.
The crash site is remote and investigators say the plane was torn to pieces.
“At around 11:25 they spotted the wreckage from the air and then our people on the ground because of the terrain being so rough we were not able to get to the site until about 11:55,” said Kavich.
Crews from different agencies are still on the ground investigating the crash, so far there’s no word of how it happened.
“We have no idea what caused the crash at all,” said Richey.
Lauderdale County sheriff’s department took lead in the investigation and handed over the investigation to the NTSB and FAA.
