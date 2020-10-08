Crews contain a hazardous chemical leak in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A chemical leak was reported Wednesday at the Marathon gas station on Highway 55 in Falkville.
The Anhydrous Ammonia chemical leak came from a tanker trunk at the Marathon off of exit 322 on I-65. Around 8:30 p.m., a call came in from a bystander who saw a substance coming out of the back of the tanker.
Falkville Fire & Rescue hazmat crews determined the leak was substantial and posed a hazardous risk. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched along with Falkville PD to help stop traffic coming north and south on I-65.
Using materials from containment kits, hazmat crews were able to slow down the leak significantly. Nearby residents were evacuated and drivers were not allowed in the area during containment.
Mike Swafford from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says residents are not at risk.
“There is not an ongoing threat,” says Swafford. “It has really just become an irritant.”
“Thankfully Decatur Fire & Rescue has been able to seal some of the leak and cut down on the volume that is coming out of it. So if you are in this area and you are worried and concerned, you really don’t need to be. Take it seriously but if you are outside you really are just going to have some eyes that burn, maybe some sinus issues. If you are inside, just keep things closed up and we will be fine.”
A new tanker is on the way to the area to remove the chemicals from the area.
WAFF’s Kellie Miller talked with Falkville Fire Chief Tyler Tucker Wednesday morning.
Tucker confirmed the Decatur Hazmat patch used has held as expected.
WAFF’s Jenna Rae was live on the 48 Facebook page Wednesday evening keeping residents updated on the latest information as it was happening.
