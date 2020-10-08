Brindlee Mountain Primary School to be repurposed for community buildings

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a January tornado destroyed the school, the debris that was left behind at Brindlee Primary is now cleaned up.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the state completed the final inspection of what was left of the school on September 15th.
Now, just the second-grade building, gymnasium and a modular classroom remain.
Wigley said the school has decided to repurpose the building for community use.
“Which is the best interest of our students because it provides an additional recreational resource for recreational, municipal, and church events which is an accomplishment of public purpose to a community that has served our school family," said Wigley.
Wigley said they are finalizing plans with architects to add on additional classrooms to the old middle school and high school to accommodate students.
“We have plans that are about ready to be released for a bid. We’re really waiting on the state bond money that will be released in November or December because we received about 5 million from insurance, so we would need another $600,000 to go with that. So that’s going to be a part of our capital plan from the bond money that will be coming from the state," said Wigley.
The school is going through the legal process to repurpose the primary school buildings and should hear back in a few weeks.
