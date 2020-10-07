Warmer today before rain and storms from Delta by Friday

Hurricane Delta is currently a CAT-3 hurricane and is moving near Cancun across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico this morning. While it will weaken due to landfall, it is expected to strengthen once again as it moves back over the warm water of the Gulf becoming a CAT-4 once again. Right now, the forecast is that landfall in the U.S. will be along the Louisiana coastline Friday or early Saturday. As it moves inland it will bring the potential for some heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley which could lead to flash flooding. Along with the heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and severe storms may be possible. This will also have impacts for folks planning trips to the Gulf for Fall Break. Stay tuned through the rest of the week as we will continue to update you on the path and timeline as more data becomes available!