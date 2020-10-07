Warm Wednesday afternoon ahead

Clear skies for your afternoon, along with calm conditions throughout your Wednesday.
Highs are back in the 80s for your day and will stay comfortable rolling into the evening. Overall, today through Thursday will be calm and in the 80s.
As we move past Thursday, more activity will be brought to the Valley due to the tropics.
Delta, expected to become a category 3 in the next 48 hours, will be impacting Northern Alabama into the weekend.
Currently expecting to be a category 3 by landfall sometime Friday afternoon, the long track for Delta will bring rain and strong winds to the Valley late this week.
Heavy rain will be an issue going into the weekend with ranges from 2 to 4 inches in total. Winds will also pick up going into Sunday.
We will continue to give you the latest on Delta on air, on line and on our 48 weather app.
Your extended forecast is looking active and rainy for the next stretch of days. In the next 6-10 days, temperatures will linger in the 70s and 80s.
