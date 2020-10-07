Top three household fire hazards: Fire Prevention Week 2020

“We have a lot of chimneys in Huntsville and they are not always properly maintained,” Wilkerson said. "Your chimney should be cleaned regularly. When you are using wood fuel you get a build-up in the chimney and then if you have a good hot fire one day, that build-up catches on fire. It’s almost like a roman candle. And it damages your chimney, too. So it can be very costly and it causes a mess in the home when we have to come in and put that fire out.”