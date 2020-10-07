Third, fourth grade classes at a Decatur elementary school temporarily virtual

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 7, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 9:38 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All third and fourth grade classes at Julian Harris Elementary School will be virtual on October 8, due to COVID-19.

According to a Decatur City Schools official, one staff member tested positive for the virus after attending a grade level meeting with 5 other staff members

This effects 5 traditional classrooms, the district is unable to develop a coverage plan for those entire grades at this time.

All the other teachers are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

