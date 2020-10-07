Slaughter Road murder suspect captured in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in connection to a murder that happened on Slaughter Road in Huntsville.
Johnathan Taylor Stephens was arrested in Meridianville on October 7th in connection to the murder of Michael Anthony Baker, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police confirmed Michael Anthony Baker was murdered on Slaughter Road in Huntsville, early Tuesday morning
On Wednesday, Police identified Stephens as the suspect.
Authorities believed Stephens was on the run and was armed and dangerous.
