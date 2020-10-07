Sample Ballots for November 3 General Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2020 General Election is just a few weeks away on November 3.
Take a look at your county’s sample ballot before heading to the polls. Samples are available below for all 67 Alabama counties. Click here for more information on each of the six statewide constitutional amendments.
- Autauga
- Baldwin
- Barbour
- Bibb
- Blount
- Bullock
- Butler
- Calhoun
- Chambers
- Cherokee
- Chilton
- Choctaw
- Clarke
- Clay
- Cleburne
- Coffee
- Colbert
- Conecuh
- Coosa
- Covington
- Crenshaw
- Cullman
- Dale
- Dallas
- DeKalb
- Elmore
- Escambia
- Etowah
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Geneva
- Greene
- Hale
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Lee
- Limestone
- Lowndes
- Macon
- Madison
- Marengo
- Marion
- Marshall
- Mobile
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Perry
- Pickens
- Pike
- Randolph
- Russell
- St. Clair
- Shelby
- Sumter
- Talladega
- Tallapoosa
- Tuscaloosa
- Walker
- Washington
- Wilcox
- Winston
