Russellville High School breaks ground for new upgrades

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The landscape of Russellville High School is changing to support future growth in the community, and a fresh look.
The ceremonial start of construction was today.
“Oh, I just couldn’t miss it. It’s just a part of me,” said Linda Vaughn Parner.
Russellville High School has had the same structure since 1960.
Parner was one of the first students to step foot in that school in 1960. She was here today to say goodbye to old memories, and hello to new upgrades.
“I hate to see the old one go because of all of the precious memories, but we’re so proud of it,” said Parner.
Now the 60-year-old building is getting a $10.5M upgrade.
“We will not be losing anything, but we will be adding 16 classrooms and an administrative suite. It will be a two-story building and it will have a great presence coming off the hill on Waterloo,” said Superintendent Heath Grimes.
Grimes says the project is funded by bond money with Russellville City Schools System and Russellville City.
He says they are also adding to prepare for the future.
“It’s not only big because of the part of the school, the location but what it means to our city to reestablish ourselves with a nice addition to say Russellville High School is here, its proud, and its quality,” said Grimes. ‘From kindergarten up our numbers are growing and those have not all pushed into the high school yet, but it is a matriculation,"’
The new portion of the school is set to open in the fall of 2022.
